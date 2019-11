Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La.-- Former Covington Mayor Mike Cooper was victorious in the race for St. Tammany Parish President against two-term St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister in tonight's election.

With all 169 precincts reporting, Cooper received 61.26%, while Brister received 38.74% in the runoff election.

Mike Cooper's campaign party was held at the Greater Covington Center on Jefferson Avenue.