× HALF: Saints 20, Bucs 7

Tampa, Fl. — The Saints got the fast start they needed, scoring 13 points in the opening quarter to lead the Buccaneers 20-7 at halftime. It’s been a one-sided affair in favor of New Orleans, who’s controlled the clock in a big way. The lop-sided time of possession through the first half is 21:05 to 8:55 in favor of the Saints. It was 13:19 to 1:41 through the first quarter.

The Saints settled for field goals on their first two drives of the game (44 and 26 yards from Wil Lutz) but then got into the endzone on their next two possessions. Their first touchdown came after a Demario Davis interception, as Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for a 16-yard score on the first play from scrimmage after the Bucs turnover. New Orleans led 13-0 through the opening quarter and scored their second touchdown of the day on a great grab by Jared Cook in the endzone on a 3-yard score. That gave them the 20-0 lead. The Bucs finally got on the board with 2:47 to play in the first half when Jameis Winston found Peyton Barber for the 6-yard touchdown.

The Bucs have the best rushing defense in the league, giving-up just 77.8 yards per game but the Saints have already racked-up 73. Alvin Kamara has 50 of those rush yards on 8 carries. He also has 37 yards on 6 catches. Drew Brees is 17-23 for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas has 47 yards on 5 catches, while the Bucs top receiver Mike Evans has just 1 catch and 6 yards. Chris Godwin has no catches so far.

Defensively for the Saints, they already have two picks (Demario Davis in the first quarter and then Vonn Bell on the final play of the first half). Cam Jordan and Bell combined for their one sack of the game.

The Bucs will get the ball to start the second half.