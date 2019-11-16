× Tulane falls at Temple

Philadelphia, Pa. — Tulane’s rally came-up short, as the Green Wave lose on the road to Temple 29-21. Tulane trailed 22-7 into the 4th quarter, where they scored two touchdowns to get with-in 8, but that’s as close as they could get as they pick-up their 4th loss of the season.

The Green Wave were hurt by 3 turnovers– two fumbles and an interception– and struggled to get their offense going until late.

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan finished 11-27 for 103 yards, no passing touchdowns and the one pick. He also led the Green Wave in rushing with 64 yards on 17 carries. Darius Bradwell was the second-leading rusher with 63 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Cameron Carroll scored the other two touchdowns for Tulane– a 5-yard score in the second quarter and then a 1-yard score with 6:48 to play in the game.

Next-up for Tulane (6-4, 3-3 AAC) is a home game against UCF this coming Saturday, November 23.