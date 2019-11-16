× Records falling, so are Rebs to Tigers 31-7 at the half

Joe Burrow’s assault on the LSU record book, and opposing defenses continues.

Burrow has completed 22 of 24 passes, 3 for touchdowns as top ranked LSU leads Ole Miss 31-7 at the half.

Burrow has thrown for 319 yards, and ended the half with 16 straight completions. He passed Rohan Davey’s mark of 3,347 passing yards in a single season.

Burrow has tossed touchdown passes of 12 yards to Justin Jefferson, and 34 and 51 yards to Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase has 6 receptions for 152 yards in the first half. He and Justin Jefferson have combined for 22 touchdown receptions this season, breaking the mark of 21 set by Devery Henderson and Michael Clayton in 2003.

Burrow has 36 TD passes on the season, as he continues to add to his own LSU single season record.

Cole Tracy kicked a 33 yard field goal to bolster LSU’s lead to 31-7 at the half.