Mount Carmel wins 6th-straight volleyball state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kenner, La. -- The Cubs of Mount Carmel Academy completed the 6-peat, defeating Dominican in three games. They won 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17 to claim the Division I State Championship.

"It's very exciting," said MCA Head Coach April Hagadone. "I had these four coming back from last year and these four had court experience. I relied on them and I put so much pressure on these four all year to help the younger players, to help all of the inexperienced players. I couldn't be more proud of the way we played tonight."

Hagadone also went-on to add that they had their best net play of the season in the win.

And for the players, it was an unforgettable moment-- especially for the seniors, going-out having won a state title every year of their high school career.

"It was the best feeling in the world just coming together as a team," said senior setter Tori Frught. "I was really worried about tonight, just the fact that they did beat us in district but we went 1 and 1 with them like coach said. They have a lot of energy on their side but we kept the higher energy on our side so that's really just how we won."

When asked at what point she knew they'd be able to win it, Frught responded:

"After we won the first game I think, because we had a lot of energy and we were playing really, really well so I really just had faith in us the whole time."

Other New Orleans-area teams that won state volleyball titles Saturday include Country Day (Div. V), Pope John Paul II (Div. IV) and Cabrini (Div. III).