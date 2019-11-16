Mike Cooper heads to polls to vote in runoff election

Posted 10:54 AM, November 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

COVINGTON, La.-- Former Covington Mayor Mike Cooper headed to the polls in Covington this morning to vote in the runoff election.   Cooper faces off against incumbent St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister in the election for St. Tammany Parish President.

Brister has been the St. Tammany Parish President for two terms.  In the early election, Cooper snagged 48 percent of the vote, leading to today's runoff election.

"My platform is addressing our transportation, traffic, and infrastructure needs.  Also addressing our tax money and how it is being spent. I want to spend our money wisely and efficiently on projects that benefit our parish and finally restoring trust in our parish government,"  Cooper said.

Cooper went on to say that this is a very important race for St. Tammany Parish President.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.