Real Time Election Results

John Bel Edwards gives victory speech

Posted 10:50 PM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, November 16, 2019
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.