× Half: Temple 13, Tulane 7

Philadelphia, Pa. — In a penalty-filled first half, Tulane trails Temple on the road 13-7. The two teams combined for 11 penalties for 117 yards, with 8 coming in the first quarter alone.

The Owls jumped-out to the 13-0 lead but the Green Wave made it a one-score game with 2:20 to play in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Cameron Carroll. The Tulane touchdown came after a Temple turnover, as Jaylon Monroe intercepted Anthony Russo for his second pick of the season

So far for Tulane, quarterback Justin McMillan is 5-11 for just 41 yards. He’s been sacked once and thrown one interception, coming just before halftime. As a team, Tulane has just 8 first downs and only 136 total yards of offense.

Tulane will get the ball to start the second half.