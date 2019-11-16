Gov. Edwards reminds New Orleans to ‘Geaux Vote’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards spent the afternoon of election day on the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Orleans.

Edwards, who is facing off against Eddie Rispone in what is expected to be a tight race for governor, was part of a group urging people to "Geaux Vote."

"It's a beautiful day to get out and vote, and I'm encouraging everybody to get out and do that," Edwards said.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

