Eddie Rispone talks about future of Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Businessman Eddie Rispone landed in New Orleans last night for a final push through the Crescent City before tonight's runoff election.

Rispone, who has been polling close to incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards, spoke about the status of Louisiana.

"This state is blessed, folks," Rispone said. "There's no reason whatsoever that we're 50th. It's just mind boggling. I said it earlier, that it's really sinful that we allow this to happen. We've been that way. We have got to do something different if we expect a different outcome."

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to WGNO.com, Your Local Election Headquarters, for full election coverage.