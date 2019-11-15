Tulane ready for Temple after bye week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- After a open week, Tulane is back in action Saturday with a road trip to take-on Temple. The Green Wave are coming-off a 38-26 home win over Tulsa and look to keep building on their 6-win season. They have not won 7 or more games in back-to-back seasons since 1997-1998.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are expected to be in the 30s, but a cold week in Louisiana could help get the team acclimated to conditions at Lincoln Financial Field.

"It is probably a blessing for us that we are going to get a little chilly weather here in New Orleans for the next few days so that it can prepare us for the cold weather we are going to face in Philadelphia," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.

Both teams are 6-3 overall and 3-2 in American Athletic Conference play. This will be just the 5th all-time meeting between these two teams, with the Owls having won the last 3. Tulane has never won at Temple.

"They are a big strong team, like they have always had," Fritz said about the scouting report on Temple. "Offensively, they are going to run the ball at you. They have really good stable receivers, four or five guys. I think three of the guys have 40+ catches. Defensively, they are one of the leaders in the conference. It is going to be a tremendous test for us this weekend at noon (ET) on Saturday.”