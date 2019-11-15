× Tigers hope to keep Magnolia Bowl trophy for 4th straight season

As the LSU head coach, former Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron has never lost to his former team.

Orgeron hopes to make it four in a row for the top ranked Tigers over the Rebels Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is at 6:05 pm. The game will be televised nationally.

The two teams play for the Magnolia Bowl trophy, a trophy Ole Miss last won in Oxford in 2015.

LSU won last year 45-16 in Baton Rouge.

Ed Orgeron said his players have moved on from last Saturday’s win at Alabama. And, the Tigers, 21.5 point favorites, hope to run their record to 10-0 for this season. LSU is aiming for its 11th straight victory.

LSU's Joe Burrow leads the SEC, averaging 346.4 yards per game. Burrow has thrown 33 TD passes this season, a school record.

Ole Miss has lost 6 games.

Their four wins came against Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, Vandebilt, and New Mexico State.