× Tickets on sale now for the 33rd Annual Celebration in the Oaks

NEW ORLEANS – With more than a million dazzling lights and breathtaking displays, Celebration in the Oaks in New Orleans City Park is an annual holiday tradition for families in the Crescent City and across the country.

City Park’s famous oaks are swathed in over a million twinkling lights, with breathtaking light exhibits that are displayed throughout 25 acres of the Park. While there are many traditional displays like the Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Mr. Bingle, and the Cajun Night before Christmas, there are many new wonders this year including “Fountains of Joy” and a “Swooning Swamp”. Carriage rides will also be back this year!

“Celebration in the Oaks is a wonderful holiday display that people come from all over the world to enjoy. We’ve had visitors from 48 states and as far away as Australia,” says Julie LaCour, Special Events Director. “Coupled with our many traditional items visitors see each year, the new exhibits are an example of our team’s creativity with lights and engineering. We’re also excited to be building out the light exhibits this year along the train route and continue to bring programs to the event like Storyland Story Time and Yoga under the Lights.”

Friends and families can kick off the 33rd annual opening with an early glimpse of the stunning holiday displays at one of three Celebration in the Oaks preview parties.

PREVIEW PARTY: Adults are welcome to the Preview Party to view the holiday displays with exclusive access to the Botanical Garden and Train Route. Live entertainment from Karma and DJ RQ Away will entertain everyone in to the night. New this year, we’ll have a ‘silent disco’ in the Lath House. Those 21 and older can ring in the holiday season along with open bars, food options from 30 local restaurants. The preview party will be on Friday, November 22, 7:30 pm-11 pm

JINGLE BELLS & BEER: Adults will have so much good fun they’ll land on Santa’s Naughty List! Guests can experience live music by The Refugeze, 18 rides within the Amusement Park, and Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest, craft and domestic beers, and food. Jingle Bells & Beer will be on Saturday, November 23, 7 pm-10 pm

FAMILY PARTY: Families will enjoy unlimited Amusement Park rides, kid friendly food, and entertainment during this premier holiday family event. Fairy tale characters, Chatty the Mime, and more will have both children and parents giddy with the holiday spirit! The family party will be on Sunday, November 24, 5 pm-8:30 pm

Tickets for all events are on sale now at CelebrationInTheOaks.com.

The 2019 Season:

A special partnership with Hiltons of New Orleans: This year ALL Hilton guests get an unforgettable experience that includes free admission, unlimited rides, hot chocolate, train rides and more. Every attendee will also be given a chance to participate in the “Hilton Scavenger Hunt” for a chance to win special holiday prizes. General Managers from area Hilton branded properties will judge the 2nd annual Christmas Trees decorating contest on Santa Claus Lane; awarding $3000 to the local school participant with the best dressed tree. Hilton is the official hotel partner for Celebration in the Oaks. For a VIP Celebration in the Oaks experience, book the Papa Noel package at Travel.Hilton.Com/PapaNoel

Mutt Mondays: A special partnership with SPCA of Louisiana: 12/2, 9, 16 – Bring dogs with you to the Botanical Garden and use the SPCA photo booth to take fun holiday photos with your friends – human and canine.

Yoga classes: Dec. 4, 11, 18 – Yoga under the Lights

Storytime in Storyland: Dec. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19 from 6 pm to 7 pm kids can hear local authors read stories under the Storyland Castle in the newly revitalized Storyland.

Toys for Tots – Dec. 17

Carriage rides in City Park: Dec. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19

“Fountains of Joy” and a “Swooning Swamp” – new huge installations with RGB lighting

S’mores making over the fire in Campfire Village

Favorites back again for the 2019 Season:

Campfire Village in Carousel Gardens Amusement Park:

‘Snow Show’ each night of the event

Marshmallow roasting over an open fire

Colossal Cotton Candy

Mister Bingle

Train Garden

Rides on the holiday train and antique carousel (unlimited rides with the Straight to the Gate ticket option)

Christmas Trees on Santa Claus Lane – sidewalks in Carousel Gardens are lined with Christmas trees decorated by local schools and nonprofits. Be sure to check out the 2018 Hilton hotels of New Orleans winner

Tree of poinsettias in the Conservatory in the New Orleans Botanical Garden

And more and more and more!

The 2019 season: November 29 – January 1

Closed: December 24, 31

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 6 pm to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday: 5 pm to 11 pm

Open: Christmas night 6pm to 9pm with last entry at 8:30pm

COST: *Tickets: $10/person (Children under 3 and Friends of City Park members: Free)

*Best Idea: Straight to the Gate tickets: $28: Celebration in the Oaks admission, an unlimited amusement ride band, and a dedicated entrance through the Storyland gate behind Humpty Dumpty and Little Bo Peep.

*Train Ride: $5; Amusement Park Rides: $4/single ride ticket (excludes train); $18/unlimited ride band (includes train)