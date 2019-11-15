× STPSO deputies arrest man wanted for second-degree murder

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives, working together with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, located and arrested a man wanted for second-degree murder, Friday afternoon.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of 31-year-old Tony Smith following a grand jury indictment.

STPSO detectives have been working with their counterparts with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate Smith.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 15) Smith was located outside a business near the intersection of Gause Boulevard and Front Street in Slidell.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred May 19 at a business on Salmen Street in Slidell.