St. Tammany Sheriff’s office investigates reports of shots fired near Slidell

SLIDELL, La.–The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the Slidell area.

According to investigators, shortly after 7:45 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from residents reporting potential gunshots in the area of Coast Boulevard in Slidell.

One vehicle was struck multiple times, and while fleeing the area, that vehicle hit another vehicle, resulting in a crash near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Coast Boulevard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire nor the crash.

No additional information is available at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.