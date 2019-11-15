St Tammany deputies hoof it to catch pig

WGNO — Some Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out Thursday morning to wrangle a pig that was apparently trying to hog the road.

The sheriff’s office reports that the pig was causing traffic issues along Highway 1082 by Thornhill Road between Bush and Folsom. They used straps to secure the animal.

The STPSO says that the pig was taken to Parish Animal Control to be kept there until its owner could be located.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the pig on its Facebook page.

For the deputies, it was their second traffic issue on Hwy 1082 that day. They also had to stop traffic on the road briefly for a medical helicopter to land and transport a patient who was having a medical emergency.

If you know who owns the pig, you’re asked to call St. Tammany Parish Animal Services at 985-809-0183.