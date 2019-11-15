Selfless act from a local homeless man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A social media posting of a homeless man changing a woman's tire in Lafayette has inspired others to do good deeds.

Fox 44's Crystal Whitman went to learn more about the good deed that is going viral.

Most days, Randy Head, a homeless man in Lafayette, goes unnoticed.

But now, a photo of him changing a woman's tire early Monday has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

"On November 11th at 2:00 a.m. in the morning, this girl passes by with a flat tire, and I do just what I would naturally do, I fix the girls tires and now all of a sudden, I'm nationwide," explained Randy Head.

Scott Landry, the man behind the post, says Randy paid out of his own pocket to put air in the woman's tire.

And that inspired Landry to give him some much needed comfort, and shelter from the cold with a room at the Red Roof Inn for five days.

Randy says he is surprised, that people are surprised, by random acts of kindness in this world.