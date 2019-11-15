× Mid-Michigan woman ‘overwhelmed’ after winning $500,000 on scratch-off lotto ticket

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A Genesee County woman feels “overwhelmed” after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Bonus Cashword instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market, located at 10318 Hegel Road in Goodrich.

“I scratched the ticket and thought I had a $100 winner,” said the 55-year-old player. “When I took it to the gas station to claim the prize, the clerk said he couldn’t pay me and I was kind of mad because I wanted the money. He told me I needed to contact the Lottery.

“When I got home, I looked the ticket over and realized I had missed two words: odometer and rim. At that moment, I knew he couldn’t pay me because I won $500,000!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a new car, share with her children, and then save the remainder.

“Things haven’t always been easy financially, so this really takes some stress off of me,” the player said.

Players have won more than $36 million playing Triple Bonus Cashword, which launched in December 2018. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $5 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top prize and three $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.