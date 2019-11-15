Lyft pulling scooters from Nashville

Click here for updates on this story

Nashville, TN (WTVF) — The ride-share company, Lyft, is pulling its electric scooters from Nashville streets.

In a statement released Friday by the company, officials say they’re grateful to riders and the partnership it has with the city. But as of November 22 the scooters will be gone.

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Nashville as well as our partners in Metro. We’re shifting resources and will be ending scooter operations on November 22. We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation.”

The decision comes a few months after Metro rolled out new rules on the devices.