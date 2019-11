NEW ORLEANS – Local businessman Ray Brandt has passed away. He was 72.

A statement from the Brandt family asked for privacy.

“It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to Ray Brandt, a man who was loved by many and cherished his family and the friendships he fostered over his well lived life,” the statement reads. “Ray, who was 72 years young, was surrounded by family and passed peacefully in his home.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, according to the family.