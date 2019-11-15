FNF Best Player: Gage Larvadain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reserve, La. -- To close-out the regular season, Riverside Academy quarterback Gage Larvadain was best. Larvadain completed 9 of 17 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 24 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Riverside Academy upset Country Day, and they were led by a quarterback who is 5 foot 7, and weighs 145 pounds.

"I think I am good for high school," Larvadain said. "But if I ever wanted to play college football, I probably had to get stronger."

Larvadain, who is also the point guard for the Rebels' basketball team, is a natural leader-- and a risk taker.

"He's a little bit of a gambler," said Riverside Academy Head Coach Kevin Dizer. "As the head coach and offensive coordinator, it drives me crazy a little bit. For every simple play, he`s made, he probably made five huge plays doing that way."

Gage Larvadain of Riverside Academy, this week's Best Chevrolet, Best Player of the Week.