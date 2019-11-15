Classic Louisiana…from Summer to Winter! Patchy frost tonight. Gorgeous weather weekend!

Another winter-like night on the way across Louisiana!

Low temperatures running 10-20 degrees BELOW average for this time of year. Many spots on north of the Lake will see patchy frost overnight, with low temperatures 32-35. Protect sensitive plants & provide a warm place for the pets!

South of the Lake, many spots in the upper 30s-lower 40s. Dress warm for any overnight or early Saturday morning plans!

The weekend is looking GORGEOUS! A mix of high level clouds & sunshine, mild high temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s, low humidity, and a light breeze.

NO RAIN through at least this upcoming Wednesday, with gradually moderating temperatures. Enjoy!

 

