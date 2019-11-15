× Beautiful weekend ahead

After some cold and at times gloomy weather this week a beautiful weekend is on the way across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Skies are clearing Friday morning and behind that nothing but sun over the next couple of days.

Look for temperatures to top out around 60 on Friday. Most of the day in the upper 50s. Only drawback will be the wind around 10-15 so that will make it a little cooler. Lows could approach freezing Saturday morning along the I-55 corridor and the colder parts of the north shore. Overall this would be brief though and a significant freeze is not expected.

After that we won’t see freezing temperatures for a while. Look for highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

Right now we will stay dry through the middle of next week and warm up as well with temperatures approaching 70 by Tuesday.