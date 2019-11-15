A robot, artificial intelligence, plus peanut butter and jelly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's test time

For 16-year-old Kraig Oramous, that means it time to apply to take the test that takes him from New Orleans to college.

For now, school is Ben Franklin High School.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says Kraig Oramous graduates next year.

He's a smart kid.

He's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at the Keating Law Firm.

Kraig studies US History, Physics, Calculus and, oh yea, artificial intelligence.

Wild Bill says, "as a guy with limited intelligence, would you explain to me what is artificial intelligence?"

Kraig Oramous says, "artificial intelligence is a software program that acts independently from humans."

Using his own intelligence, Kraig unwraps the robot he built to test his theory that artificial intelligence will make the world a more efficient planet.

Kraig says, "for example, cars, elevators, thermostats, food, anything like that would be cheaper for you to buy."

Wild Bill says, "what a smart and great guy you are, did you love your robot enough to give him a name.

Kraig says "yes, his name is Jigsaw."

Jigsaw is a friendly robot.

And he's a stair-climbing, back-flipping phenomenon who helped the school's robot team win contests now taking them to international competition.

Kraig Oramous studies a lot.

That makes Wild Bill ask, "what is your favorite part of the day?"

Kraig says, "uh, probably eating lunch, I'm not going to lie to you because I love eating food."

And that is food for thought.

You don't need Artificial Intelligence to tell you that nothing beats peanut butter and jelly.

That's what Kraig eats for lunch.