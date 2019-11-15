Time for the Saints to take the loss and learn from it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The disappointment is evident in the Saints locker room.

After having dissected the film from the loss against Atlanta, instead of just moving on right away, Drew Brees says its about making sure it doesn't happen again. "Unacceptable. It's unacceptable you know, unfortunately our execution was just not up to our standard across the board so that needs to get cleaned up and as a result we will be playing a lot better."

Tight end Jared Cook and defensive end Cam Jordan both spoke out about the unexpected loss.