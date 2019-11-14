Ribbon-cutting for Bourbon St. Revitalization project

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the French Quarter.

The ceremony is celebrating the completion of the $9.5 million Bourbon St. Revitalization, Phase 2 project.

The project began in September 2018 and spans the 500-800 blocks of Bourbon Street (from St. Louis to Dumaine).

The project benefits include enhanced public safety, lighting, security cameras, movable bollard systems, better drainage, better sewer system, enhanced reliability and new pavement.

The third and final phase will begin soon.

Upon completion, the project will have cost around $20 million.