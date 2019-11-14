Veteran JPSO deputy arrested for payroll fraud in overtime scheme

METAIRIE – A 10-year veteran of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after he was caught collecting thousands in overtime pay for work he didn’t do.

Thirty-eight-year-old Devaunta Ashford remotely clocked in for a dozen overtime shifts at the Jefferson Parish jail but did not actually work those shifts.

After the Investigative Bureau received a tip about Ashford’s scheme, investigators identified 12 discrepancies that totaled nearly $4,000 in pay, according to the JPSO.

Ashford was arrested and charged with 12 counts of public payroll fraud and 12 counts of computer fraud.

His employment has been terminated, according to the JPSO.