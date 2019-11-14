NEW ORLEANS - What's it really like to be married to a Saints player? Twist co-host Tamica Lee sits down with Brittani Robertson, wife of Saints linebacker Craig Robertson and Brittani spills all the sweet tea on what first attracted her to her husband, misconceptions on being married to a Saints player and the one thing he does in the locker room that she just can't!
Sideline Secrets From a Saints Wife!
Brittani Robertson shares sideline secrets about Saints Player Craig Robertson
