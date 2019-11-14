× Ochsner Blood Bank hosts drive this Saturday

JEFFERSON, LA – Ochsner Blood Bank is hosting a community blood drive this Saturday, November 16 at the American Legion at 3001 River Rd. Jefferson.

The blood drive will be from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

With this blood drive, Ochsner Blood Bank hopes to support some of their pediatric patients.

All blood donors will receive a certificate for a free turkey from Rouses, a “hometown heroes” t-shirt, and a chance for 2 plaza level Saints tickets to the next home game.

At the blood drive, hamburgers, hot dogs and jambalaya will be provided to everyone who donates.

There will also be special gifts for children which includes a free kids meal certificate from Raising Cane’s.