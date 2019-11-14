× NOPD investigates Mithra Street Murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that took place near the intersection of Mithra Street and Peoples Avenue.

Investigators say that around 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, Third district officers were dispatched to the location to a call of a victim down.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult female inside of a vehicle. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.