Multiple people injured after shooting at high school in California

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A report of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of an entire school district on Thursday morning, authorities told KTLA.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on campus, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said in a series of tweets.

At least five victims have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition, according to Henry Mayo Hospital.

Local law enforcement officials said the alleged suspect is “no longer a threat.” No other information was provided.

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

“Emergency Alert: There is an incident at Saugus High School – as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise,” the district tweeted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

