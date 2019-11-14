Muletide rides launch at New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS, LA – It’s taken a few years of planning, but Royal Carriages announced that “Muletide” rides are now a reality at New Orleans City Park – just in time for the holidays.

“We are excited to create a new holiday attraction in one of the best urban parks nationwide,” said Royal Carriages Director of Marketing Kimmie Carlos. “As one of the oldest carriage companies in the country at 78-years strong, we want all of New Orleans to experience history with us to celebrate the season and, hopefully, create new family traditions.”

The mules will be dressed for the holidays, including a mule named Mr. Bingle.

Rides are set to start on December 2nd, departing from Irby Avenue near Storyland, and will run on various nights throughout the month.

Each tour is 30-minutes and will wind through one of the most iconic holiday displays the city has to offer, Celebration in the Oaks.

Tours will run from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.

A preview party for Friends of City Park Members is slated for November 22 from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.

The party will be at 5 Victory Avenue, and Royal Carriages will be at the corner of Irby Avenue and Victory Avenue during this time.

On-site ticket purchases will be available, but online ticket purchases are encouraged now at neworleanscarriages.com.

Each ride is $20, and children under three years-old are free.