× Man shot to death on Phillips Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that took place in the 2800 block of Philip Street.

Investigators say that around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sixth district officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Philip Street to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 43-year-old male inside of a residence.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.