Louisiana Renaissance Festival has 4 Weekends Left

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. - "The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is many things: theme park, theatre, holiday shopping destination, and educational experience, all rolled into many awesome adventures. Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English "Village of Albright," with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrations welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational. Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting and romantic. Choose from dozens of Professional Performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations." - larf.net

Dates November 16-17, 2019 (Celtic Weekend) November 23-24, 2019 (Romance Weekend) November 29 - December 1, 2019 (Time Travelers and Family Weekend) December 7-8, 2019 (Fireworks Weekend)

9:45am - 5:00pm (rain or shine)

Address 46468 River Road Hammond, LA 70401

985-429-9992

Admission Adults: $20 Kids 6-12 years: $12 Children under 6: Free

Tickets can be bought at the gate or online.

For more information about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, please visit their website.