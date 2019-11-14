Light freeze potential Saturday morning. A+ Weather Weekend!

Heads up! Rain chances ending after Midnight tonight, and a re-enforcing shot of BELOW average temperatures moving in!

Another frost and light freeze potential by Saturday morning across the Northshore, Acadiana, and away from Lake Pontchartrain. Cover up the sensitive plants and provide a warm place for the pets!

For Metro New Orleans, upper 30s to lower 40s on Friday night into Saturday morning…so no precautions necessary!

The weekend is looking B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L! Ample sunshine, low humidity, light northerly breeze, and fall-like temperatures! High temperatures on Saturday in the upper 50s to near 60, and Sunday in the low 60s. Low temperatures in the 30s-40s again on Saturday night.

Have a great weekend and soak up the fantastic weather! A gradual warming trend will ensue by the middle of next week!