NOPD gives all clear at Pan-American Life building

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has given an all clear at the Pan-American Life building downtown.

Police officers began to amass at the building and in the attached parking garage around 8 a.m.

Initial reports indicated a possible shooting in the parking garage, but officers were able to determine that was a misunderstanding.

Construction workers on the scene were using loud construction equipment that someone mistook for gunfire and reported to the NOPD.

The NOPD reports that there is no threat to the public, and the scene is secured.

