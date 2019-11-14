NOPD gives all clear at Pan-American Life building

Posted 8:33 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, November 14, 2019
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has given an all clear at the Pan-American Life building downtown.

Police officers began to amass at the building and in the attached parking garage around 8 a.m.

Initial reports indicated a possible shooting in the parking garage, but officers were able to determine that was a misunderstanding.

Construction workers on the scene were using loud construction equipment that someone mistook for gunfire and reported to the NOPD.

The NOPD reports that there is no threat to the public, and the scene is secured.

Data pix.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.