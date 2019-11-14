× Gloomy Thursday on the way

A small wave of low pressure is moving across the Gulf states today bringing with it some light rain. Scattered showers will be in the forecast through the day.

Because of so much dry air due to the recent shot of cold, a lot of this rain is actually not hitting the ground even though it is showing up on radar. It is evaporating as it falls. It will take a few hours before the atmosphere moistens up a bit.

Once that happens by early afternoon there will be some light to moderate showers that move through. However rainfall amounts will be very light, only a few hundredths of an inch.

It will be cold and gloomy though thanks to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures only in the low to mid 50s for highs. Expect a north wind around 10.