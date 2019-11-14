Ed-itorial Podcast: Babycakes are gone, but another minor league team may be headed to New Orleans

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed praises the Tigers for their beautiful 46-41 win against Alabama last Saturday. The LSU offense scored more points in that game than they scored in the last five meetings against the Tide. This Saturday, the Tigers face off against Ole Miss at 6 P.M.

And switching to baseball, Ed spoke to former Zephyrs minority owner, who says local ownership is ready, and Minor League Baseball wants to return a team to New Orleans in 2020.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

