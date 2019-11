Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We caught up with Josh Breslow of our sister station WKRN, in Nashville, who was live on the red carpet, before the awards show.

Josh spoke to a few stars to see how everyone was feeling ahead of the big event.

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosted the awards show.

