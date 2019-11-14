Are you ready for Twinkie Cereal?

WGNO — Post is turning Twinkies into a breakfast cereal. Walmart is letting potential customers that the cereal will be on its shelves next month.

If you’re not into sweets for breakfast, Twinkie Cereal probably isn’t for you. A news release announcing the new cereal reads, “Dessert for breakfast? There’s literally nothing sweeter.”

In 2012, the future of the original Twinkies treat was in jeopardy. The company that made them, Hostess, declared bankruptcy and the Twinkie run came to a brief end before a buyer took over production of the cream filled cakes.

We’re told that the new, crunchy pieces of cereal include the cream flavor that helped make Twinkies a favorite treat for decades.

That’s not the only big announcement for Walmart. The retail giant says it is also bringing back Kellog’s Eggo Cereal in two flavors, Blueberry and Maple Flavored Homestyle. The Eggo will be available sometime after Christmas for $3.64 a box.

As for the Twinkie Cereal, it’ll set you back $3.98 a box.