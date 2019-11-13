WATCH LIVE: The 43rd Annual CMA Awards Red Carpet

Wednesday night is country music’s biggest night is just around the corner!

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

Our CMA coverage will include an online live special, “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look.” Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.

The special will be followed by “Live on the Red Carpet.” The show will include interviews with fan favorites. We will also stream a live “After Party” special from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena. You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!