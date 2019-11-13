Results of New Orleans anti-counterfeiting operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announce the results of an anti-counterfeiting operation.

HSI says the month-long anti-counterfeiting operation was a success.

In addition to announcing the totals from this month-long operation, there’s a significant consumer safety angle as this operation targeted goods that may be purchased as gifts for the holiday season.

Counterfeit toys often contain lead or other toxins that pose a hazard, and counterfeit holiday lights and electronics with sub par electric components or battery assemblies can pose a fire hazard.