VCU ruins Wade return, tops Tigers 84-82

LSU head coach Will Wade said his team’s game at VCU would be a big test.

He was right. The fired up Rams defeated Wade’s Tigers 84-82, as Wade returned to his previous coaching stop Tuesday night in Richmond.

LSU erased a 12 point VCU halftime lead, but came up short.

Skylar Mays had 23 points for LSU. He also added eight rebounds, and three assists.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks for VCU.

LSU fell to 1-1.