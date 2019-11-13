New Orleans Students Re-elect Gov. John Bel Edwards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Students in the 9th Ward were excited to say, "We voted."

While they might look small, their voices are mighty. Students at Arise Academy are learning how to lift up their voice in a mock election.

How do you inspire the next generation of voters? It's simple. Show them how easy it is. Then, teach them how it is done.

"It's like very cool for a kid to vote. Mostly they say, only grown ups can do it, but look were we are right now," said Harry Meyers, 4th grader.

"It is important to make sure that we actually get a feel of voting because as a citizen of Louisiana, it is a good thing to vote," said Jailin Hamilton, 8th Grader. "If you want your voice to be heard and you want to make changes in the community, then the best decision is to vote."

Using the Governor's race as a template, the students had a choice, Governor John Bel Edwards or Eddie Rispone. After the kids signed in, they were given a ballot. Once the selected who they wanted to vote for, they cast their vote.

"I thought it was very creative and helpful because we all got to voice our opinion," said Malcolm Sheridan, 8th Grader.

The students voted to re-elect Gov. John Bel Edwards. The results were 336 to 61.