Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

In theory, cauliflower pizza crust is an excellent way to shave carbs and calories, and boost nutritional value of pizza. But of course some are better than others, so here’s the skinny on which crusts are mostly cauliflower (which we love), and which are mostly starchy flour fillers (which we don’t love). One bright spot: at least all are better than traditional white flour pizza!

LOVE IT!

Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crusts:

(7.5” diameter; 74 grams): 120 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 310 mg sodium, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 10 grams protein. Fresh cauliflower, whole cage-free eggs, parmesan cheese, nutritional yeast, garlic, basil, oregano.

LIKE IT!

365 Cauliflower pizza crust:

(56 grams): 110 calories, 4 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 105mg sodium, 14 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, <1 gram Sugar (0 added sugar), 6 grams protein. Cauliflower puree (cauliflower, water), chickpea flour, mozzarella cheese, potato flour, water, cage free egg whites, xanthan gum, spices (rosemary, basil, thyme, oregano, marjoram).

HATE IT!

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Pizza crust

(50 grams/1.8oz): 80 calories, 0 fat, 0 sat fat, 220 mg sodium, 17 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 1 gram protein. Cauliflower, corn flour, water, cornstarch, potato starch, olive oil, salt, may contain traces milk.

Cauli’Power Live Life on the Veg Pizza Crust (Walmart):

(57 grams): 170 calories, 6 grams fat, 1 grams saturated fat, 105 mg sodium, 26 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 sugar), 2 grams protein. Cauliflower, brown rice flour, cornstarch, water, tapioca, sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum, yeast, salt, vinegar, baking powder.

