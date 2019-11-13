× Inmate dies in cell at Hammond City Jail

HAMMOND, LA – During breakfast service, Correctional Officers with the Hammond City Jail were alerted to a possible death of an inmate in his cell.

The alert came in around 7 A.M. on Wednesday.

HPD Correctional Officers responded to the cell, where they observed an unresponsive inmate.

The officers immediately began administering CPR and notifying HPD Dispatch.

Dispatch contacted Acadian Ambulance, and upon their arrival, Acadian determined that the inmate was deceased.

HPD Detectives and the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to conduct the investigation.

The deceased was identified as William David Jenkins, 53 years old of Hammond.

Jenkins was in a cell by himself, and no foul play is suspected.

This incident is still under investigation by HPD Detectives and the Tangipahoa Parish Corner’s Office and appears to be a probable suicide.