Got Garth ? Watch him on the CMA Awards and with Wild Bill on Garth Brooks’ first show in New Orleans

Posted 8:49 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, November 13, 2019
NEW ORLEANS -  Garth Brooks is the king.

He's country music royalty.

He's nominated  Entertainer of the Year.

You'll see him on the CMAs, the Country Music Association Awards on WGNO ABC-26.

The show is on at 7 pm.

You can watch LIVE from the red carpet on WGNO.com starting Wednesday at 5pm.

You can watch WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood chat with Garth Brooks just before his very first concert in New Orleans.

Wild Bill chats with Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Wild Bill reminds Garth, with a song, that he's really got "friends in low places".

 

