Got Garth ? Watch him on the CMA Awards and with Wild Bill on Garth Brooks’ first show in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Garth Brooks is the king.

He's country music royalty.

He's nominated Entertainer of the Year.

You can watch WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood chat with Garth Brooks just before his very first concert in New Orleans.

Wild Bill chats with Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Wild Bill reminds Garth, with a song, that he's really got "friends in low places".