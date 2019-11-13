× Get the Skinny on Top New Cauliflower Finds

Cauliflower continues to have its moment, with new recipes and products to try. Here’s a roundup of three new cauliflower favorites, plus one “honorable mention” in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi

Per one-cup serving: 140 calories, 2 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 460 mg sodium, 22 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, Cassava Flour, Potato Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt.

Ragú Cauliflower alfredo pasta sauce:

Per ¼ cup serving: 40 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 320 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients: Water, whole milk, cauliflower, parmesan cheese, modified corn starch, enzyme modified egg yolk (egg yolk, salt, enzyme), Romano cheese made from cow’s milk, butter, salt, whey, xanthan gum, disodium phosphate, yeast extract, garlic powder, spices. contains: egg, milk

Rhythm Cauliflower Bites – White Cheddar (also available in Sea Salt)

per 1.4-ounce bag: 180 calories, 16 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 210 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 3 grams protein.

Ingredients: Cauliflower, high oleic sunflower oil, maltodextrin, tapioca solids, sea salt, nutritional yeast, flavor, yeast extract, garlic powder, lactic acid, onion powder, ground mustard, spices

Honorable Mention:

Cauliflower tortilla chips:

Per 10-chip serving: 130 calories, 6 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 135 mg sodium, 19 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 1 gram protein.

Ingredients: Cassava, organic sunflower oil, cauliflower, chia seed, vegetable blend (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), tapioca syrup, salt, lactic acid, lime oil, natural flavors.

