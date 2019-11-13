Gentry: “Our offense is causing the defense a lot of angst.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The amount of points the Pelicans are giving-up on a nightly basis is concerning. They are now (2-8) on the season and rank in the bottom of the league in most every category concerning opponents scoring:

30. Opp. points (122.4)

30. Opp. points off turnovers (23.1)

30. Opp. fast break points (20.0)

29. Opp points in paint (56.0)

28. Opp 2nd chance points (16.4)

They are also 26th in the league in turnovers with 17.9 per game.

"What doesn't tell the true story is that our offense is causing the defense a lot of angst just simply by turning the ball over," Gentry said. "As I said to you guys yesterday, when you turn it over you increase everything-- points in the paint, fast break points, field goal percentage. All of those things go up and it's pointing to your defense but as a coach and the way we look at it, our offense has hurt our defense as much as anything by turning the ball over."

Gentry highlighted turnovers as their main problem as the team continues to develop chemistry, but he's encouraged by the progress they have made.

"I think we're getting better," Gentry said. "The only thing that bothers me is that you've got to be able to make plays in those crucial moments-- be it making defensive stops or executing the offense and eliminating the turnovers and that's what we've struggled with a little bit."