Drew Brees spotted at Jonas Brothers concert

NEW ORLEANS– Saints Quarterback Drew Brees spent his Tuesday night jamming out to The Jonas Brothers.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas performed at The Smoothie King Center for their “Happiness Begins” tour.

News with a Twist’s Kenny Lopez was at the show and right before the show began, Drew Brees walked in with his wife Brittany to the VIP area. Fans cheered for Brees and Brees greeted many of his fans as he was walking through the crowd.